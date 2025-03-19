iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Plans $0.26 Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2611 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $201.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.21 and a 200-day moving average of $220.26. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.11 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

