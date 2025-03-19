iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Plans $0.26 Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2611 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $201.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.21 and a 200-day moving average of $220.26. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.11 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Semiconductor ETF
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Palo Alto Networks: Cybersecurity Standout in a Turbulent Market
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Delta’s Stock Takes a Hit—Can Lower Oil Prices Fuel a Comeback?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades as Analysts Look Ahead to Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.