Insider Selling: GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Sells 1,078 Shares of Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $96,416.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,922.56. This represents a 13.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Katherine Stueland sold 10,559 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $1,021,160.89.

On Monday, March 10th, Katherine Stueland sold 2,731 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $258,707.63.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,657 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $130,041.36.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Katherine Stueland sold 51,420 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.48, for a total transaction of $4,858,161.60.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Katherine Stueland sold 18,006 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $1,407,709.08.

Shares of NASDAQ WGS opened at $90.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.57 and a 200-day moving average of $70.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.40. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $115.60.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.66. GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $95.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GeneDx in the third quarter worth $604,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in GeneDx during the third quarter worth about $322,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in GeneDx in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,201,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,547,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GeneDx by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 110,666 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WGS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

