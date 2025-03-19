Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) COO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $174,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,937,295.29. This trade represents a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Roger Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $194,280.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.57, for a total transaction of $200,570.00.

GoDaddy Stock Down 1.1 %

GDDY opened at $178.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.25. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.14 and a twelve month high of $216.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,554,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 60,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,045,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

