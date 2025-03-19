Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Stock Position Raised by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $15,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 953.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

IBP stock opened at $171.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.65. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.77 and a 12 month high of $281.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBP. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $262.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI cut Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $238.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.40.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

