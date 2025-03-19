HighTower Advisors LLC Has $6.27 Million Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,012 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 281.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 252.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 519.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average is $29.00. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1361 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

