HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 4,349 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Arrowroot Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 417.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 32,721 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TAXF stock opened at $49.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average is $50.58. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.61 and a 12 month high of $51.63.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

