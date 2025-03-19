PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $16,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 465.1% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp cut PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.15.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,835.55. This trade represents a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $113.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.15 and a 12 month high of $145.61.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.