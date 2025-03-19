Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 1,307 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $16,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 510.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.65, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,443.35. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.32, for a total transaction of $378,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,480,175.36. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,831. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Down 2.3 %

CSWI stock opened at $286.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.83 and a 12-month high of $436.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.29.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSWI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.00.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

