Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Director Sells $9,098,917.57 in Stock

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 520,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $9,098,917.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Laureate Education Price Performance
Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.80. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.95.
Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.50 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 32.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laureate Education
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Laureate Education
About Laureate Education
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Laureate Education
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.