Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Director Sells $9,098,917.57 in Stock

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 520,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $9,098,917.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.80. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.95.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.50 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 32.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,513,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,800 shares during the last quarter. North of South Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth about $22,973,000. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,412,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth about $15,057,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth about $9,353,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

