Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55,296 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $19,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on O shares. BNP Paribas cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.04.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $56.96 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2685 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 328.57%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

