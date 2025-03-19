Robert J. Small Sells 1,000 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Small sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,335.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,042,177.34. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
TransDigm Group Price Performance
NYSE TDG opened at $1,341.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,330.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,327.02. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,176.31 and a 52-week high of $1,451.32.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on TransDigm Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,946,863,000 after acquiring an additional 79,284 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,791,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,805,434,000 after acquiring an additional 155,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,181,357,000 after purchasing an additional 29,489 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,793,908,000 after purchasing an additional 206,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,694,585,000 after buying an additional 185,422 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TransDigm Group
- What is a support level?
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.