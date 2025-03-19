Next Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

