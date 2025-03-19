Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN) Short Interest Update

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 323,300 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the February 13th total of 405,700 shares. Currently, 16.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Reborn Coffee Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ REBN traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 21,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,835. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Reborn Coffee has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $8.80.

Get Reborn Coffee alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reborn Coffee

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reborn Coffee stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of Reborn Coffee worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reborn Coffee Company Profile

Reborn Coffee, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. It offers products in various form factors, such as whole bean roasted coffee bags, single-serve drip bags, and pour over packs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reborn Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reborn Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.