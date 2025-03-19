Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Trading Up 8.1% – What’s Next?

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.49 and last traded at $17.55. 16,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 209,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Marcus Trading Up 6.9 %

Marcus Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.97 million, a P/E ratio of -50.99, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Marcus’s payout ratio is -107.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus by 2,908.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Marcus in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Marcus by 407,500.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Marcus in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marcus in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

