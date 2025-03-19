Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Trading 6.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 527,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,187,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Alphamin Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.21.

About Alphamin Resources

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

