Short Interest in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Expands By 20.0%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Free Report) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.66% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.55. 222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.74 and its 200 day moving average is $92.12. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $83.52 and a 52 week high of $99.92.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

