Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Trading 100% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) shot up 100% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.95 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). 18,482,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 850% from the average session volume of 1,944,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

Thruvision Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.34.

About Thruvision Group

(Get Free Report)

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thruvision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thruvision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.