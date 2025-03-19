Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Trading Down 3.9% – Time to Sell?

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.32. 2,817,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 4,512,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39).

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 59,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 31.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 16.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Further Reading

