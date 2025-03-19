Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 1.3 %

Chevron stock opened at $160.81 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Barclays cut their target price on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

