Credit Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Credit Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 15.8% of Credit Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Credit Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $173.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $897.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $125.78 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.58 and its 200 day moving average is $192.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

