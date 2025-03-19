Brooklyn FI LLC Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,007,404 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,432,855,000 after acquiring an additional 864,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,395,132,000 after purchasing an additional 257,501 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,453,872 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,163,703,000 after purchasing an additional 177,321 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,066,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,028,164,000 after buying an additional 153,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Salesforce by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,964,702 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,632,599,000 after buying an additional 57,825 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRM opened at $278.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.71. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $1,725,518.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,967,047.50. This trade represents a 11.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robin L. Washington purchased 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $294.61 per share, with a total value of $499,363.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $12,799,331.45. This represents a 4.06 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,609 shares of company stock worth $24,920,821 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.14.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

