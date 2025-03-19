Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 3rd

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 17th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 27.35 ($0.36) per share on Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 2.6% increase from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $26.65. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Phoenix Group Stock Up 0.3 %
PHNX stock opened at GBX 588.50 ($7.65) on Wednesday. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 475 ($6.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 590 ($7.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.32. The stock has a market cap of £5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 512.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 519.21.
Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 45.40 ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix Group had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phoenix Group will post 51.179941 EPS for the current year.
About Phoenix Group
Phoenix is the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business with c. £300 billion of assets under administration and c. 12 million customers.
We are a constituent of the FTSE 100 with c. 7,800 colleagues and offer a broad range of products to support people across all stages of the savings life cycle.
We are a growing and sustainable business with a clear purpose – helping people secure a life of possibilities.
