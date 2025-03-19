SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by Fox Hill Wealth Management

Fox Hill Wealth Management decreased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 53,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 339,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after buying an additional 85,382 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.43. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.49.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

