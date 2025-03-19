iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Saiph Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Saiph Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.8% of Saiph Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Saiph Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of IVV opened at $561.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $541.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $594.93 and a 200 day moving average of $589.06. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $496.30 and a 12 month high of $616.22.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
