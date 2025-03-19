iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Saiph Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Saiph Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.8% of Saiph Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Saiph Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IVV opened at $561.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $541.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $594.93 and a 200 day moving average of $589.06. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $496.30 and a 12 month high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.