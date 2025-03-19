Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $13,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on OHI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

