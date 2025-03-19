Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 6,646.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,775,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,704,717 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $573,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $119.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $110.11 and a twelve month high of $126.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

