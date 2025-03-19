Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 385 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,613,000 after buying an additional 24,177 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $977,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $3,278,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,230.25. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total value of $41,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,872.31. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $218.96 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.13 and a twelve month high of $221.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.88. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 34.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

