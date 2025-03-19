10,400 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Bought by Andar Capital Management HK Ltd

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000. Vertiv accounts for 1.5% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Vertiv from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.07.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $84.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $62.40 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 11.72%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

