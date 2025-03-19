Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $32,000 Position in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) by 68.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Beyond were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BYON. SRN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 320,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 199,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $578,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 100,335 shares in the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Beyond by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 401,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 51,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beyond alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BYON shares. Argus lowered shares of Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

Insider Transactions at Beyond

In related news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 19,193 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $96,540.79. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 456,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,439.53. This represents a 4.39 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Stock Down 10.3 %

Beyond stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. Beyond, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44. The firm has a market cap of $269.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.91.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.17). Beyond had a negative return on equity of 69.32% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $303.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.96 million. Equities analysts predict that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

About Beyond

(Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.