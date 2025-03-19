ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Director Jakson Samuel Inwentash Buys 2,000,000 Shares

ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK – Get Free Report) Director Jakson Samuel Inwentash acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.
Jakson Samuel Inwentash also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 27th, Jakson Samuel Inwentash sold 879,500 shares of ThreeD Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total value of $148,107.80.
ThreeD Capital Price Performance
ThreeD Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.63.
About ThreeD Capital
ThreeD Capital Inc, formerly known as Brownstone Energy Inc, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage and growth capital opportunistic investments. The firm seeks to invest in technology; biotechnology; junior resources with an emphasis on the precious-metal and battery-metal sectors; artificial intelligence with a focus on disruptive data science technologies, machine learning, and neuro networks; and blockchain sectors with a focus on blockchain assets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ThreeD Capital
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for ThreeD Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThreeD Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.