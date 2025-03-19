1,129 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Acquired by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 98.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SJNK opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

