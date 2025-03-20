43,501 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $3,821,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,678,000 after acquiring an additional 23,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,791,000 after purchasing an additional 94,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 target price on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

