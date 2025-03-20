Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,730 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the software company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 440 shares of the software company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 835 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $268.30 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.32 and a 1 year high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $361.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.