Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 336,922 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 254,656 shares.The stock last traded at $101.52 and had previously closed at $101.30.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 352.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,275,000. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,121,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

