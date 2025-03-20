ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Short Interest Up 18.1% in February

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 2,700,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 815,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ManpowerGroup

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $573,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $2,790,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 30,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $1,667,000. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAN traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.67. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $78.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.43.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.