ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Short Interest Up 18.1% in February

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 2,700,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 815,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.
View Our Latest Report on ManpowerGroup
Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup
ManpowerGroup Stock Performance
NYSE MAN traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.67. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $78.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.43.
About ManpowerGroup
ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ManpowerGroup
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.