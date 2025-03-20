Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.7% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.4% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 404.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 41,709 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 93.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 125,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 60,750 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 449,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,225,000 after acquiring an additional 47,747 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 429.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 245,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,151,000 after acquiring an additional 199,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Chevron Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $164.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

