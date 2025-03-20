Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Trading 5.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.93. 90,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 647,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Titan International in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Titan International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWI
Titan International Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Titan International by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Titan International by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Titan International by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.
About Titan International
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Titan International
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.