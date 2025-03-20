Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Trading 5.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.93. 90,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 647,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Titan International in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Titan International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a market cap of $579.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.33 and a beta of 1.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Titan International by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Titan International by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Titan International by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

