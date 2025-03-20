Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 115,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 134,963 shares.The stock last traded at $3.52 and had previously closed at $3.61.

Evotec Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evotec

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Evotec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Evotec in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Evotec by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Evotec in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Evotec by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 229,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women’s health.

