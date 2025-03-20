MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.60, but opened at $55.48. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $56.47, with a volume of 112,607 shares traded.
MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 0.4 %
The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.51.
About MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.