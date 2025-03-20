Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.92, but opened at $47.06. Invesco China Technology ETF shares last traded at $47.46, with a volume of 234,767 shares trading hands.

Invesco China Technology ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average is $41.10.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco China Technology ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 101.0% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 18,168 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,357,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 320.7% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.