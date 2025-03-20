Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,786 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $40,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 393.6% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $87.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $81.14 and a one year high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.