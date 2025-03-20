Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Upgraded at Stifel Canada

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2028 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AEM. Raymond James set a $105.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $105.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $54.02 and a 52-week high of $107.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.93 and a 200 day moving average of $86.53.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 24,407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.