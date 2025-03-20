Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPMO stock opened at $94.49 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $103.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.30.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

