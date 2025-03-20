Critical Survey: Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) and Decent (NASDAQ:DXST)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) and Decent (NASDAQ:DXST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and Decent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perma-Fix Environmental Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Decent 0 0 0 0 0.00

Perma-Fix Environmental Services presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 143.24%. Given Perma-Fix Environmental Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Perma-Fix Environmental Services is more favorable than Decent.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perma-Fix Environmental Services -24.44% -21.69% -11.53% Decent N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perma-Fix Environmental Services and Decent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Perma-Fix Environmental Services and Decent”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perma-Fix Environmental Services $59.12 million 1.98 $490,000.00 ($1.32) -5.61 Decent $11.54 million 1.76 N/A N/A N/A

Perma-Fix Environmental Services has higher revenue and earnings than Decent.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.5% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Perma-Fix Environmental Services beats Decent on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities. This segment is also involved in the research and development activities to identify, develop, and implement waste processing techniques for problematic waste streams. The Services segment provides technical services, including professional radiological measurement and site survey of government and commercial installations; health physics services; integrated occupational safety and health services; and consulting, engineering, project and waste management, environmental, decontamination and decommissioning (D&D) field, technical and management personnel and services; and waste management services. This segment also offers nuclear services, including D&D of government and commercial facilities, including engineering, technology applications, specialty services, logistics, transportation, processing, and disposal; and license termination support, such as project management, planning, characterization, waste stream identification and delineation, remediation/demolition, compliance demonstration, final status survey, reporting, transportation, disposal and emergency response. In addition, it maintains, services, maintains, calibrates, and sources health physics, IH and customized nuclear, environmental, and occupational safety and health instruments. The company provides its services to research institutions, commercial companies, public utilities, and governmental agencies through direct sales to customers or through intermediaries. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Decent

Decent Holding, Inc. engages in the provision of wastewater treatment by cleansing the industrial wastewater, ecological river restoration, and river ecosystem management. Its products and services include river water quality management and microbial products for water quality enhancement and pollutant cleansing purposes. The company was founded by Ding Xin Sun on January 6, 2022 and is headquartered in Yantai, China.

