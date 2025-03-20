Perspective Therapeutics’ (CATX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

CATX has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Perspective Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.56.

Shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. Perspective Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 3,994.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,504,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,392 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,799,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,014,000 after buying an additional 355,685 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,938,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after buying an additional 120,991 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,304,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after buying an additional 882,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,190,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

