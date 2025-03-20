Perspective Therapeutics’ (CATX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
CATX has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Perspective Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.56.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CATX
Perspective Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 3,994.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,504,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,392 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,799,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,014,000 after buying an additional 355,685 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,938,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after buying an additional 120,991 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,304,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after buying an additional 882,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,190,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.
About Perspective Therapeutics
Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Perspective Therapeutics
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.