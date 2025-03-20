Yü Group (LON:YU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Yü Group (LON:YU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 225 ($2.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Yü Group had a return on equity of 77.26% and a net margin of 6.62%.

Yü Group Price Performance

Yü Group stock opened at GBX 1,530 ($19.90) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,623.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,659.94. Yü Group has a 52-week low of GBX 982 ($12.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,970 ($25.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £255.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Yü Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 41 ($0.53) per share. This is a positive change from Yü Group’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Yü Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

About Yü Group

Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Retail, Smart, and Metering Assets segments. It supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. The company also provides electric vehicle charge points; smart meter installation and maintenance services; gas shipping services; and green electricity and carbon neutral gas.

