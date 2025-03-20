Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 10.41 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Fidelity European Trust had a net margin of 93.84% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

LON:FEV opened at GBX 402.68 ($5.24) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 386.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 372.39. Fidelity European Trust has a one year low of GBX 342.50 ($4.46) and a one year high of GBX 412.50 ($5.37).

Fidelity European Trust PLC aims to be the cornerstone long-term investment of choice for those seeking European exposure across market cycles.

The Trust invests predominantly in continental European equities (and their related securities) and up to 20% of gross assets may be invested in companies outside of the continent.

