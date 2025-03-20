North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.650-2.860 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cibc World Mkts raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NOA opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

