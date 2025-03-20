Promising Technology Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 19th

NVIDIA, Meta Platforms, Apple, Microsoft, and Intel are the five Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies that engage primarily in the research, development, and production of technology-based goods and services. They often include firms in industries such as software, hardware, semiconductors, and telecommunications, and are typically associated with high growth potential and increased volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.49. The stock had a trading volume of 142,739,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,957,628. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ:META traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $579.98. 9,121,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,627,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $414.50 and a twelve month high of $740.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $656.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $604.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.52. 23,710,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,771,682. Apple has a one year low of $164.08 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

MSFT stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $386.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,187,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,226,178. The business has a 50 day moving average of $410.87 and a 200 day moving average of $420.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $376.91 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

INTC stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.32. 84,076,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,474,345. The company has a market cap of $105.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.02. Intel has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93.

