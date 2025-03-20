Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Director Buys $40,173.60 in Stock

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) Director Daniel C. Mcconeghy bought 380 shares of Bank First stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.72 per share, with a total value of $40,173.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,440. This represents a 23.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFC opened at $103.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.37 and a 200 day moving average of $98.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.32. Bank First Co. has a 12 month low of $74.90 and a 12 month high of $110.49.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Bank First had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. Bank First’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank First in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 771.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank First by 212.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Bank First during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank First during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

